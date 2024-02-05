I found almost every family reluctantly tell a scarring story of when at least one of their children were the subject of unchallenged bullying. Even more troubling was that I could not find a single child of colour who has not suffered extended periods of persistent racial abuse not only in local schools, but also while attending local sports clubs. Most distressing was hearing of incidents of racism from teachers and sports coaches. For I remember complaining about a steady stream of racism from a teacher in the late 1970s, was pleased to see action taken and the abuse stop. Infuriating to hear much the same thing happening in 2024 to some of the non-white children of mid Wales.