In the first instance, an officer has been suspended from duty after a video emerged showing a man being repeatedly punched in the head. The video has caused outrage, and while this publication is legally constrained by what it can and cannot comment on — there is an investigation underway now — those who saw the video will have formed their own impressions. It’s important to add that sharing that video now would be unwise, so too commenting on it in a public forum. We all should respect due process. And, as part of our social contract with those who police us, we would expect that investigation to be swift, transparent and responsible.