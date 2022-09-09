WiFi is out of place on unspoilt Mwnt beach
Subscribe newsletter
Editor,
It is of concern that the country and countryside continues to be subject to environmental pollution in the form of radiofrequency radiation (RFR) from increases in wireless technology. A recent article (Board meetings with a twist on remote beach, Cambrian News, 10 August) lauded the installation of Wi-Fi transmitters in otherwise unspoilt rural Ceredigion – this time on Mwnt beach.
With the natural world in crisis, can it be considered sensible to be needlessly adding to the many burdens on our ecology? Sand martins nest on this beach – and will now have to contend with disruptive close-proximity microwave emissions on top of the other challenges they face.
Moreover, this means that yet another place is now effectively inaccessible for people with electromagnetic hypersensitivity (EHS), a debilitating condition that affects about 5 per cent of the population and leads to social isolation and marginalisation due to near ubiquitous wireless technology which creates ill-health for this group of people.
Ramping up insidious environmental pollution and social exclusion is surely the antithesis of ‘progress’. Perhaps Ceredigion County Council could become better informed about wireless pollution and then seek to reduce levels across the county instead of increasing them through schemes such as this? In contrast, wired (e.g. fibre-optic) connectivity is safe, reliable and fast and should not be degraded into wireless at point of use – especially in public and/or rural settings.
Even if one accepts the premise that enveloping the seaside with WiFi could be attractive to would-be visitors, would the ambience be served by business meetings being held on-line in an otherwise relaxing and restful place?
Aside from significant costs to inclusivity, human health and our natural environment, is the character of the region suddenly unimportant? And is the opportunity it affords people to ‘disconnect to reconnect’ (with nature and each other) not one of its greatest assets and worth preserving?
Dr Janet Menage,
Llanybydder
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |