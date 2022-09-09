WiFi is out of place on unspoilt Mwnt beach

Ramping up insidious environmental pollution and social exclusion is surely the antithesis of ‘progress’. Perhaps Ceredigion County Council could become better informed about wireless pollution and then seek to reduce levels across the county instead of increasing them through schemes such as this? In contrast, wired (e.g. fibre-optic) connectivity is safe, reliable and fast and should not be degraded into wireless at point of use – especially in public and/or rural settings.