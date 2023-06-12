This 1700s home for sale comes with its own woodlands, lake and ancient quarry.
Pantygrwndy Fawr, in Cardigan, dates back to the 18th century, later being extended in the Georgian era to add another wing to the home.
The property sits in fifteen acres of land, with a large lake and views towards the Preseli Mountains.
Entering the property is a flexible room that could be used as a study space, leading through to a sitting room with a marble fireplace, two original alcoves, and a southern aspect window.
The main hallway sits in the centre of the Georgian extension, with a herringbone parquet floor and a sweeping staircase.
The living room also boasts period features, including high ceilings, exposed beams, a large hearth and open fire, while the kitchen includes an Aga cooker, character beams and a pantry with slate shelves and original slate salting tables.
Also on the ground floor is another reception room, a cloakroom, a utility room and access to the basement.
Upstairs, the staircase leads past a full-length stained glass window to the master bedroom, which occupies the whole northern end of the building with triple aspect windows and a built-in storage cupboard.
There are five further bedrooms and a family bathroom, as well as an additional lavatory.
Outside, the property is approached via a slate dry stone walled private driveway leading to a turning circle with parking for several vehicles.
There are landscaped gardens to the west and south of the home, with a large patio area.
There are approximately seven acres of woodland, eight acres of pasture, and an ancient slate quarry, along with a large lake.
There are also outbuildings in the grounds, including two stone straight buildings and one L-shaped building.
The property is being sold by estate agent Country Living Group for a price of £1,600,000.
Holly Skudder of Country Living Group commented: “"This truly is one of the most iconic properties available on the open market.
“A real head turner, with charming character throughout. It boasts fifteen acres of stunning private grounds, a lake, a quarry, numerous outbuildings, which carries a plethora of potential for further living accommodation or even future income.
“This estate really has it all and is not one to be missed!"