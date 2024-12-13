This “rare gem” of a cottage for sale is more than 100 years old and comes with its own woodlands.
Bryn Hyfryd, in Cwmpadarn near Aberystwyth, is full of period features and sits in a local conservation area, and elevated views over the surrounding landscape.
The cottage is detached and double-fronted and sits in approximately 0.7 acres of land.
Entering the property, the porch leads to a sitting room and kitchen with a wood-burning stove and sash windows (with double glazing).
Moving upstairs, there are two double bedrooms along with a shower room, while attached to the cottage is a utility room.
There is also a patio area, from which there are “sublime” views over the conservation area.
There is driveway parking for two cars, and the garden is split into a top tier and lower tier area.
On the lower tier, a gentle stream winds through the garden, while the rest of the garden is made up of a mix of woodland and lawned areas, with seating areas dotted throughout.
The property is for sale with Fine & Country for a guide price of £225,000.
The agent said: “Perched at the threshold of Cwmpadarn and the historic village of Llanbadarn Fawr, Bryn Hyfryd is a rare gem that exudes character in a tranquil setting near Aberystwyth town centre.
“This double-fronted, two-bedroom detached cottage, over 100 years old, sits on approximately 0.7 acres of beautifully mixed gardens and woodland, providing a secluded retreat within walking distance of the vibrant university town.”