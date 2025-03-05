Searching for a new place to call home without breaking the bank? We’ve scoured the market and found a selection of fresh properties in Aberystwyth.
Whether you’re seeking a cozy one-bedroom or a rural cottage, we’ve found five of the most affordable places in Aberystwyth right now.
Here are our top budget-friendly options.
Portland Street - £600 pcm
This cozy one-bedroom flat on Portland Street comes with double glazing, electric Heating, a Shower room and an open plan lounge Kitchen/Diner.
Sitting on the ground floor, it also has an ideal town centre location.
Cwmystwyth - £750 pcm
With three bedrooms, a patio garden and a rural location this could be your perfect cottage!
This cottage provides a piece of the quiet life and can either be rented fully furnished or unfurnished, depending on what suits you.
Parking is also available with gated access.
Greenfield Street - £800 pcm
If you’re after a slice of the outdoors but still enjoy being close to the action, we've got the place for you.
This flat comes with a garden and is just two minutes from the town centre.
It has modern, high-efficiency electric heating and retains some original decorative features.
Marine Terrace - £825 pcm
This delightful ground-floor one-bedroom flat offers sea views on Marine Terrace.
It comes fully-furnished and is self-contained so ideal for a working professional or couple.
You'll be able to see the sunset from the bay windows in the open-plan lounge and kitchen area which overlooks the sea.
Cefnllan - £900 pcm
This two-bedroom, one-bathroom semi-detached house is available from April.
It comes with parking, and garden access and the property is offered furnished.