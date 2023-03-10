This boutique hotel for sale sits among the Cambrian Mountains and is listed in the Michelin Guide.
Y Talbot, in Tregaron, is an AA four-star rated inn, with two AA rosettes and a listing in the Michelin Guide.
The hotel, which is Grade II listed by Cadw, dates back to the mid-1800s, with the left wing incorporating a slightly older public house.
The centre block, made of whitewashed stucco, has a slate roof, rendered brick corniced end stacks, and central doors in a timber flat porch.
To the right is a converted coach house and stables, made from rubble stone and featuring elliptical-arched entries and an arched window.
The hotel is described by Cadw as the “focal building” of The Square, originally being a drover’s inn for workers who herded cattle.
Having been “extensively” refurbished in recent years, Y Talbot also boasts a 4.5/5 rating on Tripadvisor.
The property itself is made up of a traditional lounge bar, a restaurant and a function room, thirteen en-suite guest bedrooms, and accommodation for the owners and staff.
It sits in approximately 0.67 acres, including an outdoor seating area, and is on the Cors Caron Nature Reserve.
The property is being sold by Avison Young for a guide price of £1,150,000.
Leo Llewellyn of Avison Young commented: “Avison Young are delighted to market Y Talbot, a boutique hotel/inn which holds 2 AA Rosettes and an entry in the Michelin Guide.
“The business enjoys strong levels of trade, excellent profitability and represents a rare opportunity for those looking for a business in the beautiful Welsh countryside.
“The property has been extensively refurbished and has 4.5/5 rating on Tripadvisor and is now ready for new owners to drive the business to further success.”