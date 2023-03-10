This boutique hotel for sale sits among the Cambrian Mountains and is listed in the Michelin Guide. 

Y Talbot, in Tregaron, is an AA four-star rated inn, with two AA rosettes and a listing in the Michelin Guide. 

The hotel, which is Grade II listed by Cadw, dates back to the mid-1800s, with the left wing incorporating a slightly older public house. 

y talbot
The inn has been refurbished while retaining plenty of period features. (Avison Young )

The centre block, made of whitewashed stucco, has a slate roof, rendered brick corniced end stacks, and central doors in a timber flat porch.

To the right is a converted coach house and stables, made from rubble stone and featuring elliptical-arched entries and an arched window. 

The hotel is described by Cadw as the “focal building” of The Square, originally being a drover’s inn for workers who herded cattle. 

y talbot
The bar in the hotel. (Avison Young )

Having been “extensively” refurbished in recent years, Y Talbot also boasts a 4.5/5 rating on Tripadvisor. 

The property itself is made up of a traditional lounge bar, a restaurant and a function room, thirteen en-suite guest bedrooms, and accommodation for the owners and staff. 

y talbot
The cosy inn has high ratings online. (Avison Young )

It sits in approximately 0.67 acres, including an outdoor seating area, and is on the Cors Caron Nature Reserve. 

The property is being sold by Avison Young for a guide price of £1,150,000.

y talbot
The inn also has a function room. (Avison Young )

Leo Llewellyn of Avison Young commented: “Avison Young are delighted to market Y Talbot, a boutique hotel/inn  which holds 2 AA Rosettes and an entry in the Michelin Guide. 

“The business enjoys strong levels of trade, excellent profitability and represents a rare opportunity for those looking for a business in the beautiful Welsh countryside. 

“The property has been extensively refurbished and has 4.5/5 rating on Tripadvisor and is now ready for new owners to drive the business to further success.”