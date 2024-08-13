This “captivating” period cottage for sale has hundreds of years of history and comes with its own garden studio.
Ty Gof, in Llanfair Clydogau near Lampeter, is a former blacksmith’s cottage which has origins in the 18th century.
The property retains character features throughout such as period fireplaces and wood flooring.
Entering the property, the front porch leads into a sun room which opens out onto the garden area.
The kitchen includes an original fireplace opening with a flue chimney and an oak beam, as well as an old bread oven recess and a partially vaulted ceiling, while modern amenities include fitted cupboards and a Smeg range with a double electric oven.
Beyond the kitchen is the living room, which features a “distinctive” Cornish-style circular stone chimney breast, with an Aga cast iron stove on a quarry-tiled hearth with an oak mantle above.
The living room also has ash flooring and full length windows as well as doors leading outside and a built-in cupboard with a solar panel control system.
Moving further through the cottage, there is an en-suite bathroom with an antique-style roll top bath and stone feature walls connecting the living room and the principal bedroom, which could also be used as a reception room.
Completing the accommodation are two further bedrooms, and a utility room and wet room.
As well as the cottage, the sale includes an external garage and workshop, plus a garden studio which has electricity and insulation.
There is a garden to the front with a level lawn and various flower beds and trees, while to the rear is a large sloped garden with a wildlife conservation pond and low stone walls.
The property is for sale with Fine & Country for a guide price of £320,000.
The agent commented: “Introducing Ty Gof, a captivating former blacksmith's cottage that traces its origins back to the 18th century.
“This historic property seamlessly combines the allure of the past with contemporary conveniences.
“Well maintained and well presented, internally and externally, Ty Gof is situated in a serene, secluded setting.
“The property is surrounded by a well-cultivated garden, complete with a wildlife pond, and accessed via a private gated gravel driveway offering ample parking space. Additional features include a versatile garage/workshop and a charming garden studio.”