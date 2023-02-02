A new study has revealed that Wales is the fastest place in the UK to sell a house, with four Ceredigion postcodes in the top 20.
The report, from estate agent comparison site GetAgent, analysed listings data to find the biggest trends for house-sellers, including how long selling a house took in each area.
The findings showed that eight Welsh postcodes ranked in the top 20, five of which were in the top ten.
The quickest place to sell a house in the UK was in the HR3 postcode in Hay-on-Wye, where properties took an average of 32 days to switch hands, which is a third of the national average.
While other Welsh regions also ranked highly, such as Anglesey’s LL67 at number two, taking 34 days to sell, Ceredigion dominated the list.
Four of the top 20 fastest places to sell a house were in Ceredigion postcodes, SA43, SA46, SA47 and SA48.
The highest ranking of these was SA43 at number five, where it took 45 days to sell a property, followed by SA47 at number eight (57 days), SA48 in joint ninth (60 days) and SA46 at 17 (67 days).
Colby Short, Co-Founder and CEO of GetAgent commented: “As experts in selling a home, we know how stressful it can be to find a buyer for your property.
“By sharing some of our own consumer data and the trends we’ve observed over the past year; we’re hoping we can provide house sellers with some valuable insight, and top tips, in what is often a very confusing and tense time.
“Our data showed that last year some house-sellers in the UK breezed through the selling process in an average of just 30 - 50 days, showing that it’s still very achievable to find the perfect buyer with minimal stress.”