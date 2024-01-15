This character cottage for sale has direct access to the coast and “mesmerising” sea views.
Cri Yr Wylan, in Clarach, translates to “cry of the gull” and sits on the coastal path at South Beach.
The property was originally a fisherman’s cottage, and over the years has been used as a family home and most recently, a holiday let.
Entering the cottage, there is a large reception and study with a wood burner and a feature stone surround.
Behind this is a triple aspect conservatory and dining room with sliding glass doors and “magnificent” sea views.
As well as this, there is a kitchen with a fitted electric oven and part stone walls, while throughout the property are electric heaters.
The bungalow includes two bedrooms, one of which has a beamed ceiling, and a shower room.
Outside, there is a driveway with parking space for up to five cars, plus a detached garage.
To the rear of the property is a large patio, a walled lawn and two sheds, with the sea “at the end of the garden”.
The property is being sold by Fine & Country for a guide price of £385,000.
The agent commented: “Cri yr wylan is a captivating and full of character cottage with a recently renovated contemporary interior.
“Situated in the highly desirable location of Clarach Bay, just two miles north of Aberystwyth, this charming property is conveniently within walking distance of all the amenities the area has to offer.”
The vendor added: “As a family, with a large lawn and having the sea at the end of the garden we have all spent so many memorable times on the beach from swimming, playing in the rock pools, fishing to jet skiing.
“To us as a family, it has been wonderful living here, but it is now time for another family to cherish it as much as we have.”