This character house for sale is close to the coast and includes a “magical” waterside garden.
The house, in Gilfachrheda, borders a stream and has character features throughout, such as an open fireplace, picture windows and hardwood elements.
Entering the home, a hardwood door leads through to the main living spaces, with a kitchen and breakfast room that has its own pantry cupboard and views over the garden.
The dining room is dual aspect, with an open fireplace and coved ceiling, while the sitting room features original wall panelling, hardwood picture windows and more coved ceilings, plus a sliding door to the garden.
Upstairs, there is a landing area with access to a loft area, as well as four bedrooms and a family bathroom.
Completing the home is a conservatory which is currently used as a gym area, and a dogleg staircase leading down to the cellar.
Outside, there are large gardens with a patio bordering a stream, a large driveway and a workshop.
The property is being sold by Fine & Country for a price of £385,000.
The agent said: “[This is] a rare opportunity to purchase a four bedroom character detached property in a sought after location.
This four-bedroom character home is located next to the river, featuring ample living space with a kitchen/breakfast room, two sizable reception rooms, a conservatory, and a good sized private rear garden with a large patio.
“This area also borders the stream, making this a magical place to spend time in total seclusion.”