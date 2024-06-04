This character property for sale is a former granary sitting beside a stream in an “idyllic” location.
The Granary and Granary Cottage, in Pontsian, is Grade II listed and has been converted into a main house along with an annexe or holiday cottage.
Entering the main house, the hallway leads to a living room with an inglenook fireplace with a slate hearth and a wood-burning stove, as well as feature beams and a vaulted ceiling.
Beyond this is a kitchen and dining room with integrated appliances, plus a utility room, while completing the ground floor are two bedrooms with oak flooring and a shower room.
Moving upstairs, the landing features wrought iron railings with stained glass insets as well as pitched pine flooring.
A third bedroom sits on this level with exposed beams, skylight windows, and an en-suite shower room, while a fourth bedroom features skylights, a beamed ceiling, and an exposed stone wall.
Also on the first floor is a family bathroom and a store room, plus an under-eaves space that could be used as a study.
In addition to the main house, the property includes Granary Cottage, a one bedroom property currently operating as a holiday let via AirBnB.
Outside, there are large garden spaces, including a lawned area bordered by a stream, a range of workshops, and a gravel forecourt with parking for multiple vehicles.
The property is for sale with Fine & Country for a price of £500,000.
The agent commented: “This grade two listed character building is situated in an idyllic West Wales location bordering a stream and offering well planned and executed characterful accommodation throughout.”