This “charming and characterful” cottage for sale is more than 200 years old and was once the village smithy.
Tynant, in Abermeurig, is Grade II listed and has origins dating back to the 18th century, retaining its period character.
The house was owned by the Edwards family, and was burnt down and rebuilt in approximately 1800, later being passed by marriage to Dr John Rogers.
The property is on the market for the first time in more than fifty years, and a wing to the north of the home is thought to have once been a dairy.
Entering the property, there are two reception rooms, with a living and dining room to one side, and a family room to the other side, both featuring character fireplaces.
There is a galley kitchen with an integral Welsh dresser, as well as an eating area with views over the gardens, while completing the ground floor is a family bathroom.
Upstairs, there are three bedrooms, one of which has an en-suite bathroom and another of which has been recently used as a studio.
Outside, the gardens offer seating and entertaining areas, as well as various plants including a Monkey Puzzle Tree.
A separate garden area sits across the lane, and is the former site of the village smithy.
The property is being sold by estate agents Fine & Country for a price of £495,000.
The agent said: “Tynant presents a rare and exceptional opportunity for a new owner to embrace the rich history and heritage of West Wales.
“This unique property offers a glimpse into the past while providing a unique opportunity to live in the West Wales countryside but remaining close to Aberystwyth, Lampeter and Aberaeron.”