This “charming” Welsh cottage for sale has mountain and countryside views and its own babbling brook.
Tanfalier, near Penuwch, is positioned on a hillside and has “unrivalled” panoramic views.
The cottage has been refurbished throughout and merges character features with modern aspects such as solar panels.
Entering the property, on the ground floor is a recently installed kitchen with a stable door and an integrated range cooker.
The primary reception space, the living room, features an inglenook fireplace with a slate hearth and a multi-fuel stove, plus sliding doors and views to the Cambrian Mountains.
There is also a sun room with dwarf stone walls, patio doors and further panoramic views.
Completing the ground floor, there are two bedrooms, a shower room and a utility room.
Upstairs, the entire first floor is taken up by a character master bedroom with exposed A-frame beams and an exposed stone chimney breast.
Outside, the property sits in approximately half an acre of grounds, with a cottage garden mostly laid to lawn with mature shrubs and mountain views.
There is also a front garden with several vegetable beds, and outbuildings including a greenhouse, a static caravan, a garden shed/workshop and a recently erected wooden gazebo.
The property is being sold by Fine & Country for a guide price of £395,000.
The agent commented: “Set against the backdrop of the Cambrian mountain range, this charming three-bedroom Welsh cottage offers an unrivalled panorama, ensuring a picturesque and tranquil setting.
“Positioned on a hillside and encompassing approximately 0.5 acres of landscaped gardens and grounds, the property offers a rural west Wales setting.
“The cottage has been thoughtfully refurbished to merge character features with modern conveniences, all while maximising the spectacular views at every opportunity.”