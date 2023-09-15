This coastal Georgian property was built for the Lord Mayor of London and was later home to a lifeboat captain.
Plas Newydd, in St Dogmaels, was built prior to 1810 for Sir Watkin Lewis, who had been the Lord Mayor of London in 1780.
Lewis died in 1821, and eventually passed into the hands of Captain George Bowen, who was the first coxswain of the Cardigan lifeboat.
The first Cardigan lifeboat station opened in 1849 on the south side of the River Teifi, with the coxswain’s responsibility being navigation and steering the boat.
The property retains character features throughout, including plate glass sashes, slate sills and slate sills, and two Greek Doric half columns.
Entering the property, the reception hall has character exposed floorboards, and to the left is a drawing room with a wood-burning stove and far-reaching views.
On the other side of the hall is a living and dining room, with a boarded floor and an ornate feature fireplace, opening into the orangery/sitting room, which also includes a fireplace and a roof lantern.
The kitchen contains an AGA cooker and integrated appliances, while to the rear of the drawing room is a study with a decorative tiled floor.
Completing the ground floor is a cloakroom, a laundry and boot room, and a shower room.
Upstairs are five bedrooms, three of which have river views, one with an en-suite bathroom, and a family bathroom.
On the lower ground floor, accessed by character slate steps, there is a sitting room/study with an inglenook fireplace, a storeroom and a workshop.
Outside, the grounds span nearly half an acre, and comprise landscaped gardens, lawned areas, a sun terrace, a summerhouse and a parking area.
The property is being sold by Savills for a price of £970,000.
Dan Rees, head of Savills residential sales team in Cardiff, said: “Plas Newydd comes with an impressive history, and today the property is no less impressive, having been beautifully maintained and enhanced over the years to provide a home that is as elegant as it is practical.
“I especially love the views it offers, courtesy of its wonderful elevated position. From both inside the house and its gardens you can take in the river, coast and countryside, which is really quite special.”