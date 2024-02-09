This coastal home for sale comes with a holiday letting business and “sublime” sea views.
Banc House, in Moylegrove, sits a stone’s throw from the beach and includes two established holiday cottages.
The main house is entered through a conservatory and entrance hall, leading into a sitting room with two fireplaces, part-exposed stone walls and beamed ceilings.
The kitchen and breakfast room includes a breakfast bar and has views over the front garden and countryside, while completing the ground floor is a cloakroom.
Upstairs, the master bedroom also overlooks the countryside, and includes picture railings and an en-suite bathroom.
Also on this floor are two further bedrooms and a family bathroom, while on the second floor is an attic room which could be converted into a bedroom or study.
The first of the holiday lets, called Banc Cottage, is made up of a sitting room, a kitchenette, a family bathroom, and one bedroom.
The second, called Badger Banc Cottage, is a two bedroom cottage with an open-plan living room and a bathroom.
Outside, the grounds span more than an acre, with sitting areas, flower borders, and a paddock with a large orchard area, plus a hot tub and a pond.
There are also outbuildings including a shed, a greenhouse, a summerhouse and a static caravan.
From the grounds, there are views over the countryside, and of Cardigan Bay beyond.
The property is being sold by estate agents Fine & Country for a guide price of £675,000.
The agent commented: “A superb opportunity to purchase an existing holiday accommodation business in this absolutely stunning part of Cardigan Bay within North Pembrokeshire, with Ceibwr Bay just under a mile from the property, a real hidden gem and a perfect place for spotting dolphins. Award winning beaches and coastal walks are a stone's throw too!
“This established business offers a characterful three bedroomed, owners accommodation with wonderful views and comes with two quality holiday cottages which enjoy new and existing business with the benefit of current and future bookings for 2023 and beyond.”