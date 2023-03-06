This Victorian lodge for sale was once part of the Golden Grove estate and belonged to an Earl.
Llety Glyd, near Llandeilo, was originally one of the lodge houses of the old Golden Grove estate, which was owned by the royal and noble Welsh family the Vaughans.
In 1804, the estate was taken over by Lord Cawdor of Castlemartin, John Campbell, who later became the first Earl of Cawdor, and the centre of the estate is now managed by the Golden Grove Trust.
Llety Glyd, which translates to ‘Cosy Nook’, is Grade II listed and described by Cadw as being in a “picturesque cottage style”, detailed with “unusual care”.
The lodge, which has been used as a holiday let, is squared red sandstone with tooled dressings and clay tile steep roofs with crested ridges, timber spearhead finials and stone corniced stacks.
On the ground floor, an arched door leads to the dining room, which has a wood-burning stove, a kitchen with fitted units, and a large sitting room with arched French doors opening out onto the rear garden.
Upstairs, there are two large bedrooms and one smaller bedroom, along with a bathroom.
Stairs rise up from the dining room to the first floor accommodation that includes three bedrooms, two large and one smaller. A bathroom with a bath/shower completes the floor.
Outside, the grounds are made up of a lawned garden, a patio area, mature trees, hedges, bushes, shrubs and flower borders, plus an old stone pigsty and private parking.
The property is being sold by Savills for a guide price of £395,000.
Dan Rees, head of Savills residential team in Cardiff, said: “An original lodge house of the historic Golden Grove Estate, East Lodge has been home to many notable figures in history.
“Its alternative name, Llety Glyd, means ‘cosy nook’, an apt description of this charming Grade II listed property, which has been systematically renovated to make for a wonderful home or holiday retreat set within very generous gardens and grounds.”