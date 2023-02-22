This collection of historic religious buildings is up for sale and could be yours for just £55,000.
Pontgarreg Chapel, chapel house and vestry, on the outskirts of Penrherber, date back to the early Victorian era and were used as Presbyterian places of worship.
The buildings are “ideal” for buyers looking for a renovation project, with the chapel requiring complete restoration and the house needing some investment to revitalise both the interior and the exterior.
The vestry, however, has been in use as recently as twelve months ago, and could provide a base on the site while working on the other two buildings.
All three buildings are built from solid stone and sit under slated roofs.
The chapel is entered through double doors, and is made up of an auditorium with fitted pews facing the pulpit, and a balcony with approximately 50 per cent coverage at first floor level.
Externally, there is a tarmac path and area connecting all three buildings, as well as an overgrown garden area to the rear of the chapel house.
The properties are being sold by Morgan & Davies for a guide price of £55,000.
Andrew Morgan of Morgan & Davies commented: “For someone who wants a renovation opportunity, this is ideal.
“The chapel house means that there is already residential consent, which would otherwise be difficult to obtain, so that enhances the appeal.
“We will not entertain offers subject to planning consent, so we have no way of knowing what the end use of the properties may be, but the likelihood is that someone will buy the house and use the buildings for commercial purposes, such as holiday lets.”