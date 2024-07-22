This “exceptional” Edwardian home for sale has sea views and an “enchanting” historical ambiance - plus a secret garden.
Tylegwyn, in New Quay, sits in an elevated position above the harbour and has views across Cardigan Bay.
The property showcases classic Edwardian architecture and features, including corner turret windows, mosaic tiled flooring and stained glass.
The entrance porch features original timber uprights and a door with a circular bevelled glass inset, leading to the tiled entrance hall with arched ceiling cornices and a picture rail.
The sitting and reception room includes a large bay window with stained glass features, and a period cast iron fireplace with an antique wood surround.
The breakfast room has a walk-in turret window with sea views and stained glass, plus an original fireplace with a tiled and wood surround.
Completing the ground floor, there is a kitchen with a central island and a shelved larder, a conservatory, a utility room and a shower room.
Moving upstairs, there is a master bedroom with a “glorious” bay window that has far-reaching coastal views.
There are three further bedrooms on the first floor, along with a family bathroom and a loft space with gable end windows.
Outside, there is a large lawned garden to the front, while to the rear is a patio area and an additional lawn.
An archway leads through to a “secret” garden, which has ornamental trees and a gazebo sun house, while also in the grounds is a single garage.
The property is for sale with Fine & Country for a guide price of £685,000.
The agent commented: “This magnificent home, a rare landmark listing in this area, showcases classic Edwardian architecture, complete with distinctive corner turret windows and a wealth of preserved original features, inviting an enchanting historical ambiance. ]
“It enjoys a privileged position, elevated above the charming New Quay harbour and offering unparalleled views across the expansive Cardigan Bay.”