Looking to buy a new home but want to keep costs to a minimum?
Finding properties at auction can be a cost-effective way to house-hunt, from chalets to period cottages.
We’ve rounded up five of the cheapest properties for auction in Ceredigion, all costing £150,000 or less.
Llangrannog - £45,000
This detached chalet for sale is described as a “rare” opportunity and is a ten minute walk from the seafront.
The property comprises one open plan sitting room and bedroom with a kitchenette, plus a wet room.
Outside, there is a garden area which is mainly laid to patio and includes a garden shed.
The property is being sold by online auction, with bidding opening at 12pm on May 1 2024.
Llanrhystud - £120,000
This mid-terraced cottage requires modernisation throughout but retains many period features.
The cottage is made up of a living room, an office, a kitchen, a conservatory, three bedroom, a shower room, a utility room and a WC.
The property, which is being sold through the modern method of auction, is 200 years old and has a small patioed rear garden, plus a further garden in a separate block.
Penrhiw - £135,000
This semi-detached cottage is “beautifully quirky” and is a period property which has been extended over the years.
Inside, there is a lounge, a kitchen, a utility room, three bedrooms, a study, a bathroom, and a shower room.
The property is being sold by online auction, with bidding opening at 12pm on April 29 2024.
Queens Road, Aberystwyth - £144,000
This town house is close to the centre of Aberystwyth and spans three storeys, with period character throughout.
The house, which is for sale by unconditional online auction, is made up of a lounge with a bay window, a dining room, a kitchen with a built-in cooker, five bedrooms, and two shower rooms.
Outside, there is a courtyard and an outhouse, and the home is described as “perfect” for an investment.
Brynhoffnant - £150,000
This bungalow is close to the beach and sits in a quarter of an acre of land with sea views, with an auction date yet to be announced.
The accommodation comprises a kitchen and dining room, a lounge with a n open fireplace, three bedrooms, a bathroom and a separate WC.
Outside, the gardens include a patio area, mature trees and shrubs, raised beds, two greenhouses, and a workshop.