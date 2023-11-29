Looking for a new home but wanting to keep costs to a minimum?
From countryside cottages to town centre homes, there are a variety of properties on the market in and around Lampeter at the moment.
We’ve rounded up five of the cheapest homes available right now, all costing less than £150k.
Victoria Terrace - £65,000
This end of terrace home is a two minute walk from the centre of town and is need of some modernisation.
Inside, there is a living room with a fireplace, a kitchen, a conservatory, one bedroom and a bathroom.
To the rear, there is a fully enclosed low maintenance garden, and the property is for sale by online auction on December 13th 2023.
Llanddewi Brefi - £70,000
This cottage for sale sits in the foothills of the Cambrian Mountains and is described as having “significant potential”.
The accommodation comprises two living rooms, a kitchen, two bedrooms and a shower room.
The property is being sold at online auction on December 7th 2023, and includes a side garden.
North Road - £98,500
This house, named Awelfryn, is a traditionally arranged two storey cottage in a central location.
The property is made up of a hall, a lounge, a kitchen and diner, two bedrooms, a shower room, and a lower ground floor cellar.
The property is described as “ideal” for a residential investment, a first time buyer or a small family.
Alltyblacca - £135,000
This end of terrace cottage is in need of some modernisation and has “fantastic” views over the Teifi Valley.
Inside, there is a sitting room, a living room, a kitchen, a pantry, three bedrooms and a bathroom.
Outside, there is a large L-shaped garden to the rear, as well as various outbuildings including a lean-to workshop.
Pencarreg - £149,950
This semi-detached house for sale is “perfect” for first time buyers or investors and is close to the village of Llanybydder.
The property comprises a modernised kitchen, a living room, three bedrooms, a bathroom and a WC.
The house comes with a front and rear lawned garden, with views over Pencarreg Lake.