Looking for a new home but wanting to keep costs to a minimum? 

From countryside cottages to town centre homes, there are a variety of properties on the market in and around Lampeter at the moment. 

We’ve rounded up five of the cheapest homes available right now, all costing less than £150k. 

Victoria Terrace - £65,000

cheapest lampeter
The property is close to the town centre. (John Francis)

This end of terrace home is a two minute walk from the centre of town and is need of some modernisation. 

Inside, there is a living room with a fireplace, a kitchen, a conservatory, one bedroom and a bathroom. 

To the rear, there is a fully enclosed low maintenance garden, and the property is for sale by online auction on December 13th 2023. 

Llanddewi Brefi - £70,000

cheapest lampeter
The property is for sale by online auction. (Evans Bros Estate Agents)

This cottage for sale sits in the foothills of the Cambrian Mountains and is described as having “significant potential”. 

The accommodation comprises two living rooms, a kitchen, two bedrooms and a shower room. 

The property is being sold at online auction on December 7th 2023, and includes a side garden. 

North Road - £98,500 

cheapest lampeter
The cottage is in a central location. (Morgan & Davies )

This house, named Awelfryn, is a traditionally arranged two storey cottage in a central location. 

The property is made up of a hall, a lounge, a kitchen and diner, two bedrooms, a shower room, and a lower ground floor cellar. 

The property is described as “ideal” for a residential investment, a first time buyer or a small family. 

Alltyblacca - £135,000 

cheapest lampeter
The property has Teifi Valley views. (Morgan & Davies )

This end of terrace cottage is in need of some modernisation and has “fantastic” views over the Teifi Valley. 

Inside, there is a sitting room, a living room, a kitchen, a pantry, three bedrooms and a bathroom. 

Outside, there is a large L-shaped garden to the rear, as well as various outbuildings including a lean-to workshop. 

Pencarreg - £149,950

cheapest lampeter
The property has gardens to the front and rear. (Morgan & Davies )

This semi-detached house for sale is “perfect” for first time buyers or investors and is close to the village of Llanybydder. 

The property comprises a modernised kitchen, a living room, three bedrooms, a bathroom and a WC. 

The house comes with a front and rear lawned garden, with views over Pencarreg Lake. 