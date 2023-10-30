Looking for a new property but wanting to keep costs to a minimum?
Whether you are wanting a new home or an investment, there are plenty of options on the market at the moment.
We’ve rounded up some of the cheapest property listings in Aberystwyth, all costing less than £175,000.
Bath Street - £154,995
This second floor flat has “amazing” sea views and has been fully renovated.
The property is made up of an open plan lounge and kitchen with a bay window, a double bedroom and a bathroom.
The flat would be suitable for a couple or as an investment property, and is currently rented out.
Crynfryn Buildings - £165,000
This terraced house sits in a residential cul-de-sac a short walking distance from the town centre.
The accommodation comprises a lounge with an original fireplace, a kitchen and breakfast room, two bedrooms and a bathroom.
The property is described as “ideal” for first-time buyers or investors, being close to the sea front.
The Cross, Llangorwen - £165,000
This terraced cottage is Grade II listed, sitting in the Aberystwyth village of Llangorwen.
Inside, there is an open plan living room with oak following and a feature fireplace, a kitchen, a bathroom, two bedrooms with exposed beams, and a bathroom.
Outside, there is a garden to the rear, with a shared access path and a mature hedge.
Eastgate Street - £169,995
This first floor flat sits in a converted Georgian building in the town centre of Aberystwyth.
The accommodation comprises an open plan kitchen and lounge, two bedrooms and a shower room.
The agent notes that the property could be used as a holiday home or a long term rental.
South Road - £174,500
This terraced house is in a central position near the harbour, and has been recently refurbished.
Inside, there is a dining room, a lounge, a kitchen, three bedrooms and a bathroom.
The property is currently used as a student rental, and is being sold as an investment with tenants in situ.