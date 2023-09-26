Looking for a new property but wanting to keep costs to a minimum?
From one of the oldest buildings in town to country view family homes, there are plenty of options on the market at the moment.
We’ve rounded up some of the cheapest new property listings in and around Rhayader - all costing less than £170,000.
West Street - £99,950
This property is one of the oldest buildings in town, being Grade II listed and thought to date back to 1580.
The house was once the entrance to the Swan Inn, and has over the years had uses such as a beauty salon and a tourist information centre.
The accommodation comprises the ground floor shop with exposed beams and a bay window, a rear store, a rear office, a front office, a cloakroom and a kitchenette.
Brynheulog - £135,000
This mid-terraced home is a short walk away from the town centre and sits in an elevated position.
Inside, there is an entrance hallway, a lounge, a dining room, a kitchen, two bedrooms and a bathroom.
Outside, there are gardens to the front and rear, as well as views of the Gwastedyn Hill and countryside.
Maes Brennin - £159,950
This terraced house is described as a “super” family home or suitable for a first-time buyer or investor.
The property comprises a lounge, a kitchen and dining room, three bedrooms, a bathroom and a WC.
At the front, there is a terraced garden with fruit bushes and flower beds, plus a patio area, while to the rear is a lawned garden.
St Harmon - £160,000
This detached bungalow requires “total refurbishment” and sits in the rural village of St Harmon.
Inside, there is an entrance lobby, a kitchen, a lounge and dining room, two bedrooms and a bathroom.
Outside, the gardens surround the property and include mature trees, as well as a single garage and a greenhouse.
Maes Brennin - £165,000
This mid-terraced house sits in a cul-de-sac with views towards the town and the surrounding countryside.
The accommodation is made up of an entrance porch, a kitchen, a lounge and dining room, a conservatory, three bedrooms, a wet room and a cloakroom.
There are also gardens to the front and rear of the house, with a paved patio seating area and a garden shed.