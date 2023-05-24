This former courthouse for sale is now a “cultural hub” where celebrities such as Katherine Jenkins have performed.
The Old Courthouse, in Caernarfon, is Grade I listed, having been built in 1863 as Caernarvonshire Shire Hall by county surveyor John Thomas.
The shire hall has been on or near the site since before 1294, and was the seat of the justice in the area until 2009.
Standing empty until 2013, the property was then converted into a private residence, before being bought by theatre musician Moira Hartley in 2018, who aimed to transform the Old Courthouse into a cultural hub.
The Courthouse is in the neo-classical style with a symmetrical frontage of seven bays and tetrastyle portico with Doric columns.
Inside, there are a variety of different facilities, with the central element being the former Crown courtroom, which is now a theatre with space for 250 people.
There is a dining area in the former Magistrates’ Court, called the Bench Bistro, a lobby, kitchens, and the ‘Witness’ bar lounge and green room, as well as office space throughout.
On the first and second floors, there is private accommodation spanning more than 1,500 square feet.
The property is being sold by estate agent Fleurets for a price of £1,350,000.
The agent commented: “The Old Courthouse boasts an enviable position, being directly opposite Caernarfon Castle.
“It has facilities that make it suitable for a variety of different uses, such as theatre productions, conferences and other events, including more intimate and private occasions, including weddings and other functions.
“The property also has facilities for a more regular, day to day clientele, including The Bench Bistro which provides potential for casual dining. However, the most striking element of the whole building is a 250-capacity theatre which has been converted from the old Crown courtroom.
“Moira's career as a professional theatre musician has served her well in enticing some well-known artists to Caernarfon.
“Most recently, Katherine Jenkins filmed at The Old Courthouse as part of an upcoming feature on the BBC’s Songs of Praise.
“The opportunity will suit many purchasers, from event managers to theatre impresarios. There is also potential to develop upper floors.”