This former farmhouse for sale is thought to date back more than 500 years and has far-reaching valley views.
Erw'r Hwch, in Rhandirmwyn, Llandovery, sits in an acre of land in the upper reaches of the Towy valley and has origins in approximately 1500.
The property is a Welsh longhouse with character features throughout, with a neighbouring stone barn that comes with planning permission for conversion.
On the ground floor of the property, there is a dining room with a feature fireplace and a wood-burning stove, plus a beamed ceiling.
The living room also includes beamed ceilings and an inglenook-style fireplace with a wood-burner, while a side conservatory offers patio doors.
Completing the ground floor is a kitchen with double doors to a rear porch, a utility room, and a study with a vaulted ceiling and a stable-style door.
On the first floor, the master bedroom includes an exposed vaulted ceiling and an en-suite bathroom, while also on this level are two further bedrooms and a bathroom.
Beside the property is a stone barn with planning permission for conversion into a dwelling, which is available by separate negotiation and comes with approximately 0.53 acres of land.
The grounds for the main property include mature gardens, grounds and a paddock area, plus an integral garage.
The property is being sold by Evans Bros Estate Agents for a guide price of £409,500.
The agent commented: “A superbly positioned traditional former farmhouse with a wealth of history, dating back to c.1500, beautifully set in the upper reaches of the Towy valley enjoying far reaching views, offering characterful, improvable up to 4 bedroomed accommodation together with mature gardens and grounds and paddock area on all approximately one acre.
“Superbly positioned on the edge of the rural community of Rhandirmwyn with far reaching views, close to Llandovery nestling in the foothills of the Cambrian mountains.
“As a package this property offers a unique lifestyle opportunity not to be missed with immense potential for a holiday let business (STC) or as a multi-generational property in a truly breath-taking part of Wales with stunning far reaching views.”