This former mansion for sale was the first entirely Welsh-speaking school in the country and comes with more than five acres of grounds.
Plas Luest, in Llanbadarn Fawr, was originally built in 1870 as a private home, but in 1945 became Ysgol Cymraeg, the first school to speak only Welsh.
In 1981, the property was converted into a residential care home for adults with learning disabilities, having ten bedrooms.
The former mansion is built of solid stone walls under a pitched slate roof with later additions.
The accommodation sits over three floors, the bottom of which was previously used as a day centre for the residents of the home.
The agent notes that the house would be suitable for a variety of uses, including residential development, subject to necessary consents.
Initial conversations with the local planning department have been described as “positive”, and plans of possible schemes for the property have been drawn up.
The house does retain some original features, but would benefit from full internal refurbishment and improvement.
The sale also includes an option to purchase a further adjacent property in the future.
Plas Lluest is being sold by Seel & Co by public auction between 1pm on Thursday 16 November and 1pm on Friday 17 November.
The agent described the property as a “unique opportunity to acquire a 10 bedroom mansion and outbuildings.
“[It was] most recently used as a residential care home, in a plot of circa 1.9 acres with a further adjoining 3.4 acres included.”