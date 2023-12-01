This former pub for sale is hundreds of years old and has been converted into an antique centre.
Alltyrodyn Arms, in Rhydowen, is thought to have initially been built in 1580 and was extended in the 1700s, being used as a coach house and inn for more than 400 years.
Entering the property, the former bar area has been converted into the antiques shop, with a further shop area and a studio to one side with a balcony.
On the lower ground floor, there is a workshop, a living room, a kitchen and a bathroom.
Upstairs, on the first floor there are two bedrooms and a game room, while on the second floor there are three bedrooms, one with a walk-in wardrobe and an en-suite bathroom, and another with an en-suite bathroom.
Outside, there are two and a half acres of gardens leading down to the River Cletwr and including a polytunnel, plus a parking area.
The current owners have planted ‘hundreds’ of trees and grown fruit and vegetables in the grounds.
The pub is being sold by estate agents Fine & Country for a price of £575,000.
The agent commented: “Situated in a large plot, Alltyrodyn Arms has a rich and varied history in the area and is believed to have been initially built in 1580.
“The property was extended in the 1700s and was initially used as a coach house and inn for over 400 years.
“The current owners, our clients, bought the inn and continued to use it as a public house until they created a wonderful antique centre in this historic and popular area offering large and flexible accommodation.”