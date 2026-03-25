This “handsome” Georgian country house for sale sits in more than twenty acres of land including its own woodland.
Manor Eifed, in Cardigan, is thought to date back to approximately 1830, and includes various character features such as sash windows, ornate fireplaces, and window shutters.
Entering the property, there is a portico leading into the reception hall, to the right of which is a primary reception room with a wood-burning stove and views across the gardens.
To the left of the hall, there is a drawing room, which could also be used as an office or a study. Beyond the reception hall is a grand dining hall with French doors to the side garden, while leading off this room is a cloakroom with shower and a staircase that leads down to the cellar.
There is also a kitchen and breakfast room featuring a breakfast bar and a wood-burning stove in an inglenook fireplace, plus a pantry/boot room.
Moving upstairs, the principal bedroom includes a walk-in wardrobe and views across the parkland.
There are a further three bedrooms on this level, one of which has an en-suite bedroom and all of which overlook the walled garden, plus a family bathroom.
The grounds span approximately 20.8 acres, and include mature woodlands, parkland and a sweeping drive, plus a walled garden.
Also in the grounds are two former cottages, a stone livestock barn and various workshops, which would be suitable for refurbishment.
The property is for sale with Savills for a guide price of £1,250,000.
Daniel Rees, head of residential sales for Savills in South and West Wales, commented: “In the same family ownership for over 50 years, Manor Eifed encompasses cottages and barns along with the main house and over twenty acres of gardens and grounds, making it a rarity in the market, with many similar properties split up and sold off separately.
“With so much space on offer, both within the main house and the extensive grounds, which include mature parkland and woodland, and the opportunities afforded by the additional buildings, it is a very exciting prospect for those looking for a lifestyle change.”
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