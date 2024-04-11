This Welsh cottage for sale with “stunning” views has been named the most viewed property in Britain last month.
Ty Carreg, in Llangynog, took the number one spot in Rightmove’s monthly list of the five most viewed homes on their site.
The cottage, which sits in the Tanat Valley hillside, has countryside views in all directions and sits in more than an acre of grounds.
Entering the property, the lobby leads through to a living room with a beamed ceiling, a brick fireplace with a slate hearth, and a large window with “magnificent” views.
A door opens into the dining hallway, a versatile space with stairs to the first floor and access to the kitchen.
The kitchen includes a Rayburn cooker and a beamed ceiling, while beyond this is a garden room with a vaulted ceiling and French doors to the garden.
Also on the ground floor are two bedrooms, one of which includes an en-suite bathroom, a beamed ceiling, a built-in wardrobe and far-reaching views, and the other featuring the countryside views along with a vaulted ceiling.
Upstairs, the entire first floor comprises the principal bedroom, with a balcony overlooking the valley, double wardrobes and an en-suite bathroom.
Outside, the gardens span 1.35 acres, including vegetable beds, a lawn, a patio area, a field, a stable block and a gravelled drive.
The property is being sold by Town & Country Oswestry for a guide price of £475,000.
The agent described the cottage as a "truly charming three-bedroom detached country cottage situated in an elevated position with stunning views in all directions.
"An ideal location for those who are wanting a more relaxed way of life, the property offers immaculate characterful accommodation with three bedrooms and three reception rooms.
"A rare opportunity to purchase a wonderful property in a breathtaking location!"
Rightmove’s property expert, Tim Bannister, said: “From historical estates to country cottages, throughout March home-hunters have been drawn to properties that blend heritage and charm.
"Whether you already live in the country or in the city, it’s always fun to explore the possibilities of castle living and remote scenic landscapes.”