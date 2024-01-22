A riverside hotel known as an “ideal” location for tourists has come to the market after 30 years.
The Minffordd Hotel, in Tywyn, retains some parts that are 450 years old, with period features throughout, and sits at the base of the Cader Idris Mountain.
The hotel sits in 2.1 acres of paddocks surrounded by riverside scenery, as well as being in the Mach Loop, a testing ground for RAF jet fighters which is popular among aviation enthusiasts.
Inside, there is a large restaurant and breakfast room, a snug with a wood-burning stove, and a main bar area with valley views.
The hotel also includes seven en-suite letting rooms, some of which are twin and some being double.
Outside, the paddock could be used for camping facilities, providing another potential income stream.
The hotel is being sold by specialist hotel property advisor, Christie & Co.
Sam Roberts, hotel broker at Christie & Co, commented: “Situated in the most fabulous location, this boutique hotel has traded successfully over the past 30 years in the current owner's hands and has welcomed many guests including celebrities, film crews and aviation enthusiasts.
“With [current owners] Gordon and Michelle now looking to retire after many happy years, the opportunity has presented itself for new custodians to take this charming hotel to another level, building on what Gordon and Michelle have created and to expand business and further trade.”