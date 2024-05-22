A historic sporting hotel known as “one of the most pre-eminent” establishments in Wales is for sale.
Lake Vyrnwy Hotel & Spa, in Powys, is close to Coed y Brenin Forest Park, and sits in 30 acres of land above the lake.
The hotel has been independently owned and operated by the same family for 37 years, who have been responsible for substantially upgrading the hotel facilities and expanding the range of services on offer to guests, increasing and diversifying the hotel’s customer base.
The property features 52 bedrooms, spa facilities and function rooms, and has the potential for further development.
As custodians of the hotel, the family now feel the time is right to step back and hand over to new owners to further develop and enhance this highly successful business for the future.
The current owner, Brian Bisiker, commented: “Whilst it is of course sad to be selling a business with which the family have been involved with for many years, now is the right time.
“The business is very well positioned for a new owner to further develop and enhance in this amazing location. Most importantly we would like to thank the staff, with whom we have shared this memorable journey, for their hard work and dedication over the years.”
The hotel is being sold freehold by Christie & Co off a guide price of £7,500,000.
Ed Bellfield, Regional Hotel Director at Christie & Co, who is handling the sale, added: “The sale of Lake Vyrnwy Hotel & Spa represents an exceptional opportunity to acquire a highly successful business with significant repeat patronage and high occupancy.
“The reputation and success of the business is testament to the continued reinvestment and family stewardship over recent decades, combined with its enviable and iconic location on the banks of the Lake Vyrnwy.
“With so much further potential for a buyer, Lake Vyrnwy Hotel & Spa is very much one of those “must visit” opportunities. We wish Brian well on his retirement and the closing of a long-established chapter.”