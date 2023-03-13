A national pub operator has announced that it is selling more than 60 of its inns - including a central Ceredigion venue.
Marston's, which owns more than 1,400 sites across the UK, has put 61 of its properties on the market, to be sold individually, in small groups or as a whole collection.
One of the pubs set to be sold is The Saddler’s Arms on the High Street in Cardigan.
The building dates back to the 1800s, with a saddler named David Jones living here from 1839 to 1884, during which time he was appointed a Constable of the Borough.
The property itself is a traditional “wet led” pub made of brick and stone, with three open-plan trading areas on the ground floor with historic features, such as exposed beams and stone walls.
Upstairs, the first floor comprises a double bedroom, a bathroom, a kitchen, an office, and a second bedroom.
The property, as well as Marston’s other pubs for sale, is being marketed by Christie & Co for a price of £450,000.
Noel Moffitt, senior director of corporate pubs and restaurants, commented: "This is a fantastic opportunity for individuals and multiple operators to acquire established successful public houses across England and Wales.
"The pub sector has been very resilient over the last few years and has adapted well to the challenges and, despite interest in the sector, there is a lack of properties on the market.
"This portfolio offers new entrants and existing operators a wonderful opportunity to acquire investments or operate their own businesses."
Marston’s head of estates, Judith Rafique, commented: "Following a routine review of our estate we have taken the decision to offer to market a varied range of property types.
“This enables us to focus on our strategic objectives and maximise returns from our core estate."