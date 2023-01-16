This property near Aberystwyth might have “some of the best views in the country” - for less than £200,000.
Allt Y Coed, on Bow Street in Llandre, is a “futuristic” home in an elevated spot, surrounded by the West Wales countryside.
Partially on stilts, the house has far-reaching views over Llandre from the balcony at the front of the property.
Inside, the ground floor is made up of an entrance hallway, a bedroom and a utility/shower room.
Upstairs, there is a landing, a living room, a kitchen, two bedrooms and a bathroom, as well as a pull-down ladder to access the attic.
Outside, there is a private garden and parking for two vehicles.
The house is being sold by Paul Fosh Auctions, and has a guide price of £190,000.
Gemma Vaughan of Paul Fosh Auctions, said: "The individually designed house does require some renovation work to bring it up to date but when that is completed it'll make a gorgeous family home.
“It has a stunning rural location with some of the best views you're likely to find anywhere in the area.
"The university town of Aberystwyth with all its facilities and eclectic range on intriguing independent shops, the historic seafront with the oldest pier in Wales, is just 15 minutes away.
"There's already been quite some interest in the property which as well as appealing to owner occupiers could also be a draw from those looking to renovate and resell or it would also make an ideal holiday let once improved."
This house, along with dozens of other properties, is included in the Paul Fosh Auctions online sale which starts from 12 noon on Tuesday, January 31 and ends at 5pm on Thursday, February 2.