This “iconic” Victorian home for sale is perfect for dolphin-spotting over breakfast with sweeping Cardigan Bay views.
Cartrefle, in the seaside village of Tresaith, sits by the beach and has been used as a popular holiday let, having been a finalist in 2017’s European Holiday Home of the Year for Best Beach House.
The house retains period features such as its original stained glass entrance door, arched ceiling cornices, and a Victorian cast-iron fireplace.
Upon entering the house, there is a mosaic-tiled reception hall leading to a large lounge with a sea-view bay window, as well as a fireplace and built-in cupboards.
The kitchen/dining room also has a bay window, from which the owners - via their Tripadvisor listing - say dolphins can be seen in the early mornings and evenings, as well as a cast-iron fireplace, fitted appliances and a breakfast bar.
An original staircase leads upstairs to the half-landing, where there is the main bathroom and a separate WC.
On the main landing, there are four bedrooms, three of which are to the front overlooking the beach, with the fourth overlooking the garden.
Upstairs, the second floor offers a further three bedrooms, one with fitted bunk beds, and a shower room.
Outside, there are “extensive” gardens, with grassed areas and a patio with sea views, while to the front there is a walled forecourt, a driveway, and an area of lawned garden leading to the beach.
There is also a stone and slated original outhouse with a lean-to fuel store.
The property is being sold by estate agents Morgan & Davies for offers over £900,000.
The agent commented: “Once in a while you come across a property that blows you away.
“[This is] an iconic seaside residence in a stunning location overlooking the sandy shore on this beautiful sweeping Cardigan Bay coast, set within its own extensive gardens and grounds with ample private parking - literally a stone's throw from the beach.”