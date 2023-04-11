This “iconic” Victorian home for sale is perfect for dolphin-spotting over breakfast with sweeping Cardigan Bay views. 

Cartrefle, in the seaside village of Tresaith, sits by the beach and has been used as a popular holiday let, having been a finalist in 2017’s European Holiday Home of the Year for Best Beach House.

The home has been used as a holiday let in the past. (Morgan & Davies )

The house retains period features such as its original stained glass entrance door, arched ceiling cornices, and a Victorian cast-iron fireplace. 

Upon entering the house, there is a mosaic-tiled reception hall leading to a large lounge with a sea-view bay window, as well as a fireplace and built-in cupboards. 

The house retains its original stained glass entrance door. (Morgan & Davies )

The kitchen/dining room also has a bay window, from which the owners - via their Tripadvisor listing - say dolphins can be seen in the early mornings and evenings, as well as a cast-iron fireplace, fitted appliances and a breakfast bar. 

An original staircase leads upstairs to the half-landing, where there is the main bathroom and a separate WC. 

The views from the kitchen and dining room. (Morgan & Davies )

On the main landing, there are four bedrooms, three of which are to the front overlooking the beach, with the fourth overlooking the garden. 

Upstairs, the second floor offers a further three bedrooms, one with fitted bunk beds, and a shower room. 

The views from the patio. (Morgan & Davies )

Outside, there are “extensive” gardens, with grassed areas and a patio with sea views, while to the front there is a walled forecourt, a driveway, and an area of lawned garden leading to the beach. 

There is also a stone and slated original outhouse with a lean-to fuel store. 

The front lawn slopes down towards the beach. (Morgan & Davies )

The property is being sold by estate agents Morgan & Davies for offers over £900,000. 

The agent commented: “Once in a while you come across a property that blows you away. 

“[This is] an iconic seaside residence in a stunning location overlooking the sandy shore on this beautiful sweeping Cardigan Bay coast, set within its own extensive gardens and grounds with ample private parking - literally a stone's throw from the beach.”