Are you looking for a new property that has something a bit different to offer?
Ceredigion is the place to be, as there are currently four former churches or church halls for sale across the county.
With features including stained glass windows and vaulted ceilings, these former religious buildings have character throughout.
Capel Llwynygroes, Cwmrheidol- £59,500
This property was built in 1905 and was originally a religious meeting hall, but is now redundant.
The building, which overlooks the Cwm Rheidol Reservoir, comprises a large meeting room with a fitted pulpit and parquet flooring, with a lawned area to the front.
The meeting hall is described as a “blank canvas” which could be suitable for a number of uses subject to planning permissions.
Former St John’s Church, Ysbyty Ystwyth - £115,000
This former village church sits in a country location with views over the Upper Ystwyth Valley.
The church has character features throughout, such as stained glass windows and a bell tower, as well as pitch pine pews and exposed vaulted ceilings.
The property is made up of a vestibule with a quarry tiled floor, the main auditorium, a side vestry, and the bell tower.
The agent notes that the church has “considerable alternative use potential, subject to the appropriate consents being obtained.”
Church Hall, Aberystwyth - £280,000
This detached church hall dates back to the Victorian era, having been built in 1895 with solid stone.
Inside, there is a foyer, a main assembly room with tall windows, a kitchen, a dining room, and a bathroom.
Outside, the property is enclosed by stone walls and wrought iron fencing, while to the rear is a courtyard.
Orllwyn Hall, Penrhiwllan- £325,000
This former church hall was last used as a Sunday school and has been converted into a family home.
The ground floor is made up of a Welsh stone inner vestibule, a living and dining room witha feature stone fireplace, a dining room area with altar rails, an office, another reception room, a kitchen and a shower room.
Upstairs, there is a feature window on the landing, a master suite with an en-suite bathroom and a dressing room, and an additional bathroom.
Outside, there is a workshop, a patio, and views of the surrounding countryside, as well as a working bell in the front wall.