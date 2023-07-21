This hillside home sits in seven acres of land and has “breathtaking” views out across the sea.
Crib y Cadno, in Aberystwyth, is accessed by a private lane and has been extended and modernised, offering modern architectural design.
The house operates from a solar panel electricity-generating system, and has flexible accommodation potential.
On the ground floor is a large open plan living room, including a kitchen area with an island and space for a dining table.
The room incorporates large tri-fold opening doors, which have been designed to take advantage of the views.
Leading off the kitchen is a utility room, and hall with access into a separate lounge and a study.
Upstairs, there is a mezzanine area with a wraparound veranda, while the main stairs lead to the main bedroom, which has an en-suite bathroom.
On this level, there are three additional bedrooms and a family bathroom.
As well as the main accommodation, there is a holiday cottage, comprising a kitchen, a lobby, two bedrooms and a bathroom.
The grounds include seven acres of grounds, in which the house sits centrally, providing “stunning” vistas.
The property is being sold by estate agents Purplebricks for a price of £1,395,000.
Matthew Elliott, local property partner at Purplebricks, said: “This property can only be described as a "lifestyle" home with its modern architectural design & breath-taking views of the coastline.
“The main question is, when do you want to move in?”