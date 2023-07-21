This hillside home sits in seven acres of land and has “breathtaking” views out across the sea. 

Crib y Cadno, in Aberystwyth, is accessed by a private lane and has been extended and modernised, offering modern architectural design. 

crib y cadno
Inside the main living area. (Purplebricks)

The house operates from a solar panel electricity-generating system, and has flexible accommodation potential. 

On the ground floor is a large open plan living room, including a kitchen area with an island and space for a dining table. 

crib y cadno
The mezzanine area above the open plan living space. (Purplebricks)

The room incorporates large tri-fold opening doors, which have been designed to take advantage of the views. 

Leading off the kitchen is a utility room, and hall with access into a separate lounge and a study. 

crib y cadno
The principal bedroom. (Purplebricks)

Upstairs, there is a mezzanine area with a wraparound veranda, while the main stairs lead to the main bedroom, which has an en-suite bathroom. 

On this level, there are three additional bedrooms and a family bathroom. 

crib y cadno
The views from the veranda. (Purplebricks)

As well as the main accommodation, there is a holiday cottage, comprising a kitchen, a lobby, two bedrooms and a bathroom. 

The grounds include seven acres of grounds, in which the house sits centrally, providing “stunning” vistas. 

crib y cadno
The property sits in seven acres of hillside with sea views. (Purplebricks)

The property is being sold by estate agents Purplebricks for a price of £1,395,000. 

Matthew Elliott, local property partner at Purplebricks, said: “This property can only be described as a "lifestyle" home with its modern architectural design & breath-taking views of the coastline. 

“The main question is, when do you want to move in?”