This “luxury” bespoke home for sale is designed to embrace sustainable living and includes character features throughout.
Tynant Brook House, in Lampeter, is full of environmentally friendly amenities such as air source heating, argon-filled double glazed window units, and solar panels.
A “stunning” entrance hall features a French oak vaulted ceiling, and leads through to a bespoke kitchen.
There is a large family living room, as well as a sunroom and a ground floor bedroom with an attached study and en-suite bathroom.
Upstairs, the master bedroom is “sumptuous”, with its own dressing room and an en-suite bathroom.
A second bedroom also includes an en-suite bathroom, while completing the accommodation are two further bedrooms and a family bathroom.
Outside, there are landscaped gardens with views over the rolling fields, while also included in the sale is a small paddock which is bisected by the River Clydogau.
Also in the grounds is a large detached cabin, which could be used as guest accommodation, a home office or an art studio.
The property is being sold by estate agents Fine & Country for a price of £630,000.
The agent commented: “Nestled within a pleasant and friendly village, this residence offers the best of both worlds—rural tranquillity and a close-knit community.
“Experience the beauty of this unique country home and make it your own, embracing a lifestyle that balances modern comforts with a deep respect for nature and architectural craftsmanship.”