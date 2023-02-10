There are plenty of quirky property and land sales opportunities in Wales - but have you ever had the chance to own a slice of a mountain?
In Eryri (formerly Snowdonia) National Park sits this parcel of land near the Cors Y Gedol Neolithic site.
Cors Y Gedol is an ancient settlement site dating back to the New Stone Age, featuring a group of huts in a circle suggesting a small close-knit community.
The nearby land for sale, called Tir Islaw’r Ffordd, is a sloping plot of approximately 64 acres, made up of rough grazing land.
The land is bordered by traditional stone dry walls, and has stoney outcrops, pockets of gorse and areas of fegged grass.
One particular feature of the land is the natural water supply it has from the Afon Ysgethin river, as well as a sheep corral in one corner of the field.
The property can only be accessed with a 4x4 vehicle via a right of way over the neighbouring property, due to its rural location.
The access route continues through the land and is classed as a bridleway.
The agent has also noted that the land could be used for carbon capture purposes.
The land is being sold by private treaty through RG Jones estate agents for a guide price of £120,000, including sporting, timber and mineral rights.
The agent describes the listing as “an excellent opportunity to purchase approximately 64 acres of rural mountain land with potential environmental and carbon capture capabilities.”