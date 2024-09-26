A “historically important” cottage close to the Cambrian Mountains is among 90 properties going to auction this October.
Beehive Cottage, in Ty Mawr, Llanybydder, comes with a labourer’s cottage which dates back to the 16th century, sitting approximately 12 miles from the Cambrian Mountains and benefiting from countryside views.
The main property is stripped out and ready for renovation, while the labourer’s cottage is currently in a state of disrepair and requires full refurbishment.
Beehive Cottage comprises two storeys, with one room on each floor, and has planning permission to add a double storey extension.
The labourer’s cottage is currently derelict but has verbal confirmation from Cadw for a single storey extension.
The lots, including both cottages, is for sale with Paul Fosh Auctions for a guide price of £99,000, and is among the 90 properties which are being sold online in the Paul Fosh Auctions sale which starts at noon on Tuesday, September 1 and ends from 5.30pm on Thursday September 3.
Angie Davey, of South Wales based Paul Fosh Auctions, commented: “This could be a dream come true for a buyer looking for a honeypot project in the heart of west Wales in stunning, wild and wonderful countryside.
“The detached cottage, which requires full refurbishment, includes a separate derelict cottage standing in a triangular plot of approximately 48 metres and all located approximately 12 miles from the Cambrian Mountains and with far reaching countryside views.
“We have not inspected the properties, but we are informed that the main detached cottage has been stripped out ready for refurbishment with one room to each floor and staircase. There is planning permission to add a 10m x 5/6m double storey extension.
“The second dwelling, a derelict Grade II listed 16th century labourer's cottage has, we are informed by the vendor, had verbal confirmation from Cadw (Heritage Wales) for a single storey extension for a kitchen and bathroom to the rear. We advise interested parties to contact Cadw directly.
“The site has been partially levelled and all previous extensions removed. Utilities are present on the site - electric, mains water and drainage. Included in the sale are the architect drawings, structural engineer's calculations plus several tonnes of original stone, removed by hand from the old extension.
“Once refurbished the cottages could offer excellent holiday let investment due to the tourism in the area.”