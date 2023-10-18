This character cottage for sale sits in a National Trust estate and is full of period features.
Dologau Cottage, in Pontrhydygroes, sits in the Hafod Estate, a National Trust property at the base of the Cambrian Hills and the Elan Valley.
The Hafod Estate is described as one of the “finest examples” of a picturesque landscape in Europe.
The estate was built in the 1800s by Thomas Johnes, who used it for farming, forestry and gardening, testing out experimental techniques.
The cottage is constructed with thick stone walls clad in Virginia creeper and wisteria, and is sheltered within the valley with a south aspect.
On the ground floor of the property is an entrance hall with original timber flooring leading through to the sitting room, which features a central stone fireplace flanked by built-in bookshelves.
The kitchen is a long room with a character slanted roof and a skylight, and is connected to the dining room, with a fireplace surround, quarry tiled flooring and a recessed bookcase.
Dogleg wooden stairs lead to the first floor, where there are two bedrooms, featuring picture windows with stained glass inserts, exposed beams and built-in storage spaces, and a bathroom with a free-standing slipper bath.
The cottage has its own spring water and has recently had an air source heat pump installed and a programme of insulation.
Adjacent to the cottage are two large barns and a pig sty, while in the grounds is another detached barn and a converted outbuilding with one bedroom.
The barns offer the opportunity for conversion, which could expand the existing home or create additional separate spaces.
The building is being sold by Fine & Country for a guide price of £545,000.
The agent said: “Fine and Country are delighted to bring the unique and characterful Dologau Cottage to the market, one of only a handful of properties within a unique location, offering a special opportunity to live in spectacular Ceredigion.
“Dologau Cottage is not only charming and full of potential in its own right, it is also nestled within the five hundred acre publicly owned Hafod Estate, now managed by the National Trust.”