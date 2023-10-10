This country house for sale is full of period features and comes with a holiday cottage and five acres of land.
Pandy House, in Cribyn, is a traditional Welsh longhouse which has been extended over the years, with the holiday cottage and converted barn offering business opportunities.
The house, which sits in 4.8 acres of land, includes period aspects such as open fireplaces, original beams, and quarry tiled flooring.
Entering the home, the reception hall leads through to the living, which features an open fireplace with an oak mantel surround and a cast iron multi-fuel stove.
The kitchen offers slate flooring and a bespoke pantry cupboard, while the sitting room showcases original A-frame beams along with red and black quarry tiling.
There are four bedrooms in the main house, the principal of which has a fitted wardrobe and desk along with a ladder to the loft.
Completing the house are the main bathroom and a shower room.
The annexe offers the potential for multi-generational living, with an open-plan living area, a fitted kitchen, a mezzanine bedroom and a shower room.
The holiday let, called Pandy Cottage, comprises an open plan living room and bedroom which could be divided, a fitted kitchen and dining area, and a shower room.
As well as the accommodation, there are a variety of outbuildings in the grounds, including a hay barn, two garages, and two greenhouses.
The grounds span 4.8 acres, and as well as the main garden include a vegetable garden and a pasture paddock, with a stone patio housing a hot tub and a pergola.
The property is being sold by Fine & Country for a guide price of £649,000.
The agent commented: “Discover the epitome of a well-balanced lifestyle with this substantial 4.8-acre smallholding situated in the picturesque vicinity of Lampeter, West Wales.
“Offering promising business prospects, this property embodies both character and potential.
“The main residence, a period Welsh longhouse, exudes charisma with its four-bedroom family accommodation setup, seamlessly blending history, and comfort.”