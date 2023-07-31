This property for sale includes a “handsome” period house, an old corn mill and 15 acres of grounds.
Felin Wen, in Boncath, is a property collection with the potential to be used for tourism, along with grounds that include woodlands and are bordered by two streams.
The main home is a traditional stone house which was the hub for the jams and preserves business Wendy Brandon for more than 20 years, supplying hotels, restaurants and shops, as well as exporting overseas to Japan.
Entering the home, a hall leads to the kitchen and dining room, the living room, and the conservatory, while completing the ground floor are a shower room and a storage area.
Upstairs, the first floor comprises three bedrooms and a family bathroom, with the principal bedroom sitting across the entirety of the second floor.
The former corn mill building is Grade II listed, dating back to at least 1840, when it was marked on the Tithe map, belonging to a William Evans with John Evans as the miller.
The property was potentially rebuilt in the late 1800s for J.W. Stephens of Glanolmarch, and was sold to the Jones family in 1922.
On the ground floor of the building is a former tearoom and shop, featuring original metal small-paned casements and double doors.
Spanning the first and second floors is an apartment, comprising an open plan living room and kitchen, a shower room and two bedrooms.
There are several outbuildings, including a stone barn that has been converted and is used as an office, a former stable which has been converted into a commercial kitchen, a garage and workshop and an old pig sty.
The grounds span approximately 15 acres, and include gardens, fields and woodlands, being bordered by two streams.
The agent advises that there is scope to explore tourism avenues such as glamping or camping, subject to planning.
The property is being sold by estate agents Savills for a price of £1,200,000.
Dan Rees, head of Savills residential lettings team in Cardiff, commented: “Felin Wen, which is Welsh for ‘White Mill’, is a rare and exciting opportunity to acquire a fantastic collection of properties, including a handsome period house, stunning Grade II listed former corn mill – more recently a tea room – and several restored stone barns and stables.
“Set within about 15 acres of gardens, fields and woodland, it has a wonderful rural feel, and is less than ten miles from the famous Pembrokeshire coast to the south and Cardigan Bay heritage coast to the north.
“There is considerable potential here for a variety of possible future uses.”