This “very attractive” period home for sale has “majestic” views over the countryside and has character features throughout.
Hafod Lodge, in Cwmystwyth, is a former school which was built for the Duke of Newcastle in 1837-1839.
The school was built on the site of a lodge, and remained a school until the 1850s, being big enough to teach 90 children.
The property is in a Tudor style, with a two-storey teacher’s house centred between two former school wings.
Entering the property, on the ground floor there is a reception and dining room with countryside views, a marble horseshoe style fireplace, a coved ceiling and wooden flooring.
There are two further reception rooms, the first of which has two period cast iron radiators and a coved ceiling, and the second of which has a wooden fireplace.
The kitchen and breakfast room has a full range AGA oven, as well as a stable door and views over the garden, while completing the ground floor is a utility room and a bathroom.
Moving upstairs, the first floor has a bedroom with an en-suite bathroom, four further bedrooms, one of which could be used as a study, and a family bathroom.
Outside, there is a well-planted garden, a detached summer house, a partly wooded wildlife area, and an outdoor entertaining area with an outside bar and an outdoor kitchen strip barbecue.
There is also a parking area and a single garage, plus a heavy cast iron entrance gate with walling.
The property is for sale with Fine & Country for a guide price of £645,000.
The agent commented: “Fine and Country West Wales are delighted to bring the very attractive period Hafod Lodge onto the open market.
“This grade two listed character detached home sits in a privileged position with majestic views over the West Wales countryside and enjoys characterful and quirky accommodation throughout.”