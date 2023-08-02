This period home sits in a “breath-taking” location and comes with a detached holiday let.
Ty Olaf, which translates to ‘last house’, sits in Elan Village and has original character features throughout.
The property is Grade II listed, and is more than 100 years old, having been built in the Arts and Crafts style.
On the ground floor is a lounge with a large bay window overlooking the garden and a built-in storage cupboard.
The room is open-plan to the sitting room/study, with a wood-burning stove and a part open sided chimney.
Aso on the ground floor is the kitchen and breakfast room, with fitted units and a range style cooker, as well as a WC.
Upstairs, there is a large light landing with access to three bedrooms and a shower room, with one of the bedrooms featuring an en-suite bathroom.
The annexe is a detached holiday let which was built in 2009 and was designed to complement the character of the main house.
The building comprises a lounge, a kitchen/breakfast room, a shower room and a bedroom, as well as an integral garage.
Outside, the garden includes paved seating areas, lawns and mature plants, as well as fruit trees.
The property is being sold by estate agent Holters for a price of £595,000.
The agent said: “Ty Olaf translates to 'last house' and we believe it will be the last house you view before you end your property search!
“This wonderful Grade II listed property sits in the breath-taking Elan Valley. Maintained to an extremely high standard, with an impressive detached holiday let this really is a one off!”