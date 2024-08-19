This “remarkable” period property for sale has mountain views and includes an ancient slate quarry.
Pantygrwndy Fawr, just outside Cardigan, dates back to the 1700s, and has been enhanced with a Georgian era addition.
The property has views of the Preseli Mountains and over the countryside, while beside the grounds are mature woodlands which are available via separate negotiation.
Entering the property, there is a Georgian entrance hall which could also be used as a study space or a snug.
The main hallway, which features a herringbone parquet floor, leads into a sitting room with a marble fireplace and an electric fire, plus two original alcoves.
Opposite the sitting room is an additional reception room with feature arches, while the living room is described as being “breathtaking”, featuring a large hearth, tall ceilings and exposed beams.
Beyond this is a kitchen and diner with a breakfast bar and an AGA cooker, an adjacent pantry and a utility room.
There is also a large basement which is believed to have originally been used for dry and cool food storage, featuring slate shelving.
Moving upstairs, on the first floor is the master bedroom with picturesque countryside views, as well as five further bedrooms, two bathrooms and a WC.
Adjacent to the house are stone-built farm buildings which feature ornate archways and slate roofs, and could have potential for development or conversion depending on planning permission.
The property sits in 3.5 acres of grounds, including landscaped gardens with a patio, plus a large lake and an ancient slate quarry to the south.
The property is for sale with Country Living Group for a guide price of £900,000.
The agent commented: “Nestled in an impressive setting, Pantygrwndy Fawr is a remarkable property characterised by its rich history and unique features.
“Dating back to the early to mid-1700s, this residence has been enhanced by a Georgian-era addition, resulting in a spacious six-bedroom, four-reception room home.
“The surrounding 3.5 acres of well-maintained gardens, enhance the property's appeal, offering commanding views of the countryside and the majestic Preseli Mountains.”