This historic cottage for sale is thought to have been built with monastery stones and is full of period features.
The home, in Pontrhydfendigaid, was built in the 17th century, and the stones that were used are thought to have been stolen from the nearby Strata Florida Abbey, a Cistercian monastery founded in the 12th century.
Throughout the 1700s, the cottage was likely used as a miner’s cottage, and in the 1960s was bought and renovated by a couple who dug out the floor, installed a log burner, replaced the roof and created the upstairs level.
The current owner has further renovated the property throughout, preserving period features while modernising the home, including updating the kitchen and bathroom, replacing the upstairs flooring, rewiring the home, installing a new log-burner, and insulating the property.
The cottage contains inglenook fireplaces, thick stone walls, beamed ceilings and period windows.
Entering the home, there is an open plan lounge with an inglenook fireplace, which is large enough to stand within.
As well as the living space, there is a separate kitchen which is equipped with modern appliances, while throughout the downstairs are period lead and glass windows.
Upstairs, the flooring is made up of reclaimed pine floorboard from the 1930s which are thought to have once belonged to a mansion in Stroud.
On this level, there are two bedrooms, the smaller of which has visible purlins, and a bathroom with a walk-in shower.
There is also a large garden to the rear, which has the potential for a garage, and countryside views.
The property is for sale with Padarn Property for a guide price of £140,000.
Freya Johns, the current homeowner, commented: "The moment I stepped into the cottage I fell in love - I had grown up in old cottages and the stone walls just felt like home.
“I never bought the house for its history but as the weeks passed and I spoke with more local people, I realised just how special 2 Teifi Street is - the stones in the walls were reminders of pilgrims gone by, the shepherd's crook under the stairs told stories of sheep kept in the garden, and the inglenook was a whole room of years before.
“I have never felt quite such a connection to the past as I have in my time in Pontrhydfenfigaid, nor such a connection to the future of the beautiful Welsh landscapes."