This “landmark” pub for sale has origins in the 1800s and comes with an owners’ apartment.
The Eagles, in Caernarfon, dates back to the mid 19th century, being established by 1844 and on town maps by 1852.
The property is Grade II and listed as a pub built “in the context of an expanding suburb”, with character throughout and retaining decorative cast iron signs.
The pub and accommodation span three storeys, with external character features including a hipped roof, sash windows, and an original doorway which has been converted into a window.
Entering the pub, the ground floor is a split-level space, with a bar servery to the rear of the open plan room.
The pub is decorated in a traditional lounge bar style throughout, including a darts area, a beer store, and customer toilets.
Upstairs, there is private living accommodation for the owners, comprising two living rooms, a kitchen, four bedrooms and two bathrooms.
The pub offers all-wet trade, with an emphasis on live sport being broadcast within.
The property could be adapted to develop the trade of the pub, or could be converted for a new purpose subject to the necessary consents and permissions.
The property is being sold by estate agents Fleurets for a guide price of £315,000.
Tim Martin, Divisional Director of Fleurets North West, commented: “An experienced operator may feel that there is potential to further develop this trade as a freehold freehouse.
“Alternatively, other purchasers may feel that the property could be better suited to a new use, subject to the necessary consents and permissions.”