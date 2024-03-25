This “quirky” cottage for sale sits in several acres of land and has “outstanding” countryside views.
Penrhiw, in Tal-y-bont, is a detached period cottage with character features throughout and two outbuildings with development potential.
Entering the cottage, the kitchen and breakfast room has a stable-style door and features French doors and countryside views.
The living and dining room is a large space with an inglenook style fireplace and a stone chimney breast with former bread ovens, as well as a small stained glass window and an exposed beam ceiling.
Completing the ground floor, there is a rear lobby with stairs to the first floor and an understairs cupboard.
Upstairs, the primary bedroom features exposed beams and “stunning views”, while the second bedroom offers a period feature fireplace, and both rooms are served by a family bathroom.
To the rear of the cottage, there is a detached oak framed building which has planning consent to be used as an office, with two rooms, a bathroom and a raised timber decking area.
There is also a sheep shed next to the property which could be developed subject to planning permissions, plus a garage.
Outside, the land comprises approximately seven acres with two paddocks and “iconic” trees, plus countryside views.
The property is being sold by Fine & Country for a guide price of £475,000.
The agent commented: “Located in a spectacular location with outstanding views across miles of Ceredigion open countryside, this detached property offers flexible living options with seven acres of land.
“The main cottage offers quirky accommodation with a cosy lounge, kitchen/dining room and two first floor bedrooms, an upstairs bathroom with outstanding views to the front.
“To the rear is an attractive detached oak framed building with one large room, one small room and bathroom with a double garage.”