If you’re thinking of switching up your lifestyle and want a home with tons of character, a school conversion might be right for you.

With plenty of rooms, space and history, there are a surprising number of former schools on the market in Wales.

We’ve created a round-up of conversions and potential conversions currently on the market where you can rule the school.

Primary School, Capel Cynnon - £230,000

school conversions
There is an apartment on the first floor of the former school. (Morgan & Davies )

This former primary school is now a commercial premises incorporating an apartment and set in 0.44 acres of land.

Described as an “investment opportunity”, the property is made up of an entrance hall, three rooms, two classrooms, a storage area, a WC and a kitchen, while on the first floor there is an apartment comprising an open-plan kitchen, lounge and bedroom, as well as a shower room.

Outside, there is the former school yard, a vehicular entrance, and chain link fencing.

Glandwr School, Llanidloes - £285,000

school conversions
The property is within walking distance of the town centre. (Morris Marshall & Poole )

Formerly the schoolhouse for Glandwr School, this property sits at the entrance to the new Clos yr Hen Ysgol housing estate, which was once a livestock market.

Inside, on the ground floor there is an entrance hall, a living room, a study, a kitchen and breakfast area, a utility room, a cloakroom and cellar access.

On the first floor, the main bedroom has an en-suite shower room, while elsewhere there are two further bedrooms, a bathroom, and access to an attic room.

Features of the property include sandstone sills and a front Gothic-style feature around the front window, while outside there is a garden and an integral storage area.

Yr Hen Ysgol, Cellan - £330,000

school conversions
The property was most recently used as a nursery. (John Francis, Lampeter )

This former Victorian school, which was recently used as a nursery, sits in an elevated position over Cellan with views over the Teifi valley.

Within, there are period features such as high beamed ceilings and church-style windows, with accommodation arranged over two floors.

The property is made up of a large open-plan room, a changing room, an additional room, toilets, a kitchen area, a lobby area and a laundry area, while outdoors there is an office/summerhouse and a toilet block.

Also outside, there is a wraparound yard with car parking spaces and a rear yard area.

The School House, Nantgwyn - £425,000

school conversions
The property includes both the school and the school house. (Morris Marshall & Poole )

This Victorian home, called The School House, comes with a detached former school, called The Old School.

The main house has panoramic views over the countryside, and is made up of an entrance hall, a sitting room, a dining room, a conservatory, a kitchen, a rear lobby, a cloakroom, three bedrooms and a bathroom.

In the former school, which opened in November 1907, there are two classrooms, cloakrooms and an office.

The properties are situated in a garden plot of one acre, with an old schoolyard, a garden, a small area of woodland, a garage and a carport.

Village School, Llanwnnen - £465,000

school conversions
The former school sits in extensive grounds. (Evans Bros )

Dating back to 1908 is this former village school, which has undergone “extensive” refurbishment.

Inside, there is a reception hall, a utility room, a kitchen/diner, a living room, a sun room, a cloakroom, a study, a sitting room, three bedrooms - two of which feature en-suite bathrooms and walk-in wardrobes - and a family bathroom.

The property has retained period characteristics such as A-framed beams and original doors.

Externally, there is a lawned garden with a rockery and a gravelled driveway.