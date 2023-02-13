If you’re thinking of switching up your lifestyle and want a home with tons of character, a school conversion might be right for you.
With plenty of rooms, space and history, there are a surprising number of former schools on the market in Wales.
We’ve created a round-up of conversions and potential conversions currently on the market where you can rule the school.
Primary School, Capel Cynnon - £230,000
This former primary school is now a commercial premises incorporating an apartment and set in 0.44 acres of land.
Described as an “investment opportunity”, the property is made up of an entrance hall, three rooms, two classrooms, a storage area, a WC and a kitchen, while on the first floor there is an apartment comprising an open-plan kitchen, lounge and bedroom, as well as a shower room.
Outside, there is the former school yard, a vehicular entrance, and chain link fencing.
Glandwr School, Llanidloes - £285,000
Formerly the schoolhouse for Glandwr School, this property sits at the entrance to the new Clos yr Hen Ysgol housing estate, which was once a livestock market.
Inside, on the ground floor there is an entrance hall, a living room, a study, a kitchen and breakfast area, a utility room, a cloakroom and cellar access.
On the first floor, the main bedroom has an en-suite shower room, while elsewhere there are two further bedrooms, a bathroom, and access to an attic room.
Features of the property include sandstone sills and a front Gothic-style feature around the front window, while outside there is a garden and an integral storage area.
Yr Hen Ysgol, Cellan - £330,000
This former Victorian school, which was recently used as a nursery, sits in an elevated position over Cellan with views over the Teifi valley.
Within, there are period features such as high beamed ceilings and church-style windows, with accommodation arranged over two floors.
The property is made up of a large open-plan room, a changing room, an additional room, toilets, a kitchen area, a lobby area and a laundry area, while outdoors there is an office/summerhouse and a toilet block.
Also outside, there is a wraparound yard with car parking spaces and a rear yard area.
The School House, Nantgwyn - £425,000
This Victorian home, called The School House, comes with a detached former school, called The Old School.
The main house has panoramic views over the countryside, and is made up of an entrance hall, a sitting room, a dining room, a conservatory, a kitchen, a rear lobby, a cloakroom, three bedrooms and a bathroom.
In the former school, which opened in November 1907, there are two classrooms, cloakrooms and an office.
The properties are situated in a garden plot of one acre, with an old schoolyard, a garden, a small area of woodland, a garage and a carport.
Village School, Llanwnnen - £465,000
Dating back to 1908 is this former village school, which has undergone “extensive” refurbishment.
Inside, there is a reception hall, a utility room, a kitchen/diner, a living room, a sun room, a cloakroom, a study, a sitting room, three bedrooms - two of which feature en-suite bathrooms and walk-in wardrobes - and a family bathroom.
The property has retained period characteristics such as A-framed beams and original doors.
Externally, there is a lawned garden with a rockery and a gravelled driveway.