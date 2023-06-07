This pub for sale has been part of Aberystwyth since the 1800s and is just two minutes from the coast.
Scholars’ Public House, in Aberystwyth, was originally called The Crystal Palace Inn, and was opened by local man Morgan Davies in 1865.
Over the years, the pub saw several infractions for serving beer outside of legal hours, being fined two shillings for operating on Good Friday in 1877.
In December 1906, there was an outbreak of fire in the pub, with cinders from the parlour grate having ignited one of the beams in the cellar - however, the fire was extinguished and there was little damage to the property.
The pub was run by an Edward Price for nearly 30 years at the beginning of the 1900s, and in more recent years was renamed ‘Scholars’.
The inn is a “substantial” end of terrace property of traditional construction, which spans three storeys.
Inside, the ground floor comprises multiple open-plan trading spaces with a central bar servery, as well as space for pool and darts.
Upstairs, there are two function rooms, a private hire space and a commercial kitchen.
On the top floor is the living accommodation, with a living room, a kitchen, an office, two bedrooms and a bathroom.
As well as this, the property includes a beer cellar, customer toilets and two storerooms.
The property is being sold by estate agent Avison Young for a price of £380,000.
The agent described the property as having “significant potential for new owners to grow profitability.”
They added that the pub is in a “popular” seaside tourist destination and has good levels of repeat trade.